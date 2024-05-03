Chris Wilder may take the opportunity to blood some more of Sheffield United’s younger players in the last three games of the Blades’ season after relegation - but there won’t be wholesale changes in a bid to protect the integrity of the Premier League. The Blades were officially condemned to the Championship last week, with the first of their three remaining games against Nottingham Forest tomorrow afternoon.

A number of young Blades have tasted first-team football this season, among them Will Osula and Andre Brooks, while Oliver Arblaster’s emergence has been one of the few positives to take from a poor campaign. Others, including Louie Marsh and Owen Hampson, have been on the bench - but will Wilder blood more youth going forward, starting with Forest?

We tasked our man to step into Wilder’s shoes and select the side he’d send out to face Forest - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?

Wes Foderingham It seems strange to write that a goalkeeper deserves to keep his place after shipping nine goals in two games since he came back into the side but that is the case with Foderingham, who made some good stops against both Man U and Newcastle

Jayden Bogle One of the best players in Wilder's second reign and would have arguably made the right wing-back spot his own even if Baldock was fit and available. Recently passed the 100-game mark in United colours and is their highest-scoring defender in Premier League history, showing the threat he has going the other way

Anel Ahmedhodzic Mason Holgate is in the final throes of his loan spell and didn't have a great afternoon at Newcastle, so I'd be tempted to reshuffle the defence a little and return Ahmedhodzic to the right of the back three