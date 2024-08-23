Michael Cooper could make his Sheffield United debut when the Blades travel to Norwich City tomorrow, but Chris Wilder has a decision to make over fellow new boy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi at Carrow Road. Rak-Sakyi was only fit enough for a short cameo against QPR last week but has had a week of training behind him.
Adam Davies kept the gloves against QPR despite Cooper’s arrival while Andre Brooks will hope that his bright start to the season will see him keep the shirt despite Rak-Sakyi breathing down his neck. We tasked our man with selecting the side he thinks will face the Canaries - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
Was left on the bench last weekend after a hectic week but after a solid week on the training ground to get more used to his surroundings, it's a big selection call for Wiler to make between Cooper and Adam Davies
2. Alfie Gilchrist
Still getting up to speed physically but with Femi Seriki out he's practically a certainty to start at right-back
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
Wilder insisted on the eve of the fixture that anyone whose head was not at United will not be in the side so it could perhaps give a bit of a clue as to the Bosnian's future if he is on the teamsheet or not, barring illness or injury | Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson
Had an afternoon to forget last weekend against QPR and will be desperate to make amends if he's selected at Carrow Road | Sportimage
