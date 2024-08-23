Michael Cooper could make his Sheffield United debut when the Blades travel to Norwich City tomorrow, but Chris Wilder has a decision to make over fellow new boy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi at Carrow Road. Rak-Sakyi was only fit enough for a short cameo against QPR last week but has had a week of training behind him.

Adam Davies kept the gloves against QPR despite Cooper’s arrival while Andre Brooks will hope that his bright start to the season will see him keep the shirt despite Rak-Sakyi breathing down his neck. We tasked our man with selecting the side he thinks will face the Canaries - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?