Chris Wilder has signalled his intention to give more Sheffield United young players game-time before the end of the season with the Blades on the brink of returning to the Championship. Defeat at Newcastle United tomorrow will seal the Blades’ fate, while they could even be relegated with victory if their rivals also pick up three points.
Wes Foderingham is set to retain his place after coming back in for Ivo Grbic at Manchester United on Wednesday, and putting in a man of the match display in a 4-2 defeat, while James McAtee is a doubt and Oli McBurnie has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Will Wilder shuffle his back for a third game in a week, or stick with the same players? We tasked our man to pick the side he’d send out to face Eddie Howe’s side - do you agree, or has he got it just about right?
1. Wes Foderingham
Will keep his place in goal, Wilder has already confirmed, and quite rightly so after his performance at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. He can only benefit from playing well, with his contract up in the summer, and will be keen to avoid a repeat of the 8-0 scoreline in the reverse game earlier in the season
Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Jayden Bogle
Showed his quality on Wednesday night with another big moment to score the Blades' opener before making way as a precaution with a tight calf. Wilder believes he'll be fit for St. James' and with Baldock out injured, he'll keep his place if fit and available
3. Mason Holgate
Came back in at Old Trafford and was steady enough. If Wilder perseveres with the back three shape then Holgate will do a job on the right hand side of it comfortably enough
Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic
His improved form since being stripped of the captaincy continued at Old Trafford and he will have to be at the top of his game again here to keep quiet the likes of Isak and Co.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.