Chris Wilder has signalled his intention to give more Sheffield United young players game-time before the end of the season with the Blades on the brink of returning to the Championship. Defeat at Newcastle United tomorrow will seal the Blades’ fate, while they could even be relegated with victory if their rivals also pick up three points.

Wes Foderingham is set to retain his place after coming back in for Ivo Grbic at Manchester United on Wednesday, and putting in a man of the match display in a 4-2 defeat, while James McAtee is a doubt and Oli McBurnie has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Will Wilder shuffle his back for a third game in a week, or stick with the same players? We tasked our man to pick the side he’d send out to face Eddie Howe’s side - do you agree, or has he got it just about right?