George Baldock is "touch and go" for Sheffield United's Premier League return against Fulham tomorrow after suffering a calf injury on international duty with Greece, but Cameron Archer and Anis Slimane could return to the squad for the first of 10 cup finals in United's unlikely survival bid.
The Blades are eight points off fourth-bottom Luton as things stand with Oliver Arblaster's display at Bournemouth last time out giving boss Chris Wilder some much-needed food for thought in terms of selection. But what side will be sent out against Marco Silva's men? We tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select his side - has he got it just about right or what would you do differently?
1. Ivo Grbic
Made some smart saves last time out but still had some moments of uncertainty as he adjusts to life in English football, but is sure to keep his place between the posts
2. Jayden Bogle
With George Baldock “touch and go” after his calf injury on Greece duty I’ve assumed he won’t be quite 100 per cent and gone with Bogle at right wing-back – apart from a couple of tough games he’s been largely solid since Wilder’s return Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić
Wilder’s captain also limped off on international duty over the break but the suggestion was that it was only cramp and he should be fit enough to take his place against Fulham. Mason Holgate is available again after suspension but has only had a couple of U21 games lately so doesn’t come straight back into my side Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
4. Auston Trusty
Either/or with Robinson as to who plays on the left and who plays down the middle. Trusty has had an up and down season since arriving in the summer and will be determined to finish strongly Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.