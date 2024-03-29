George Baldock is "touch and go" for Sheffield United's Premier League return against Fulham tomorrow after suffering a calf injury on international duty with Greece, but Cameron Archer and Anis Slimane could return to the squad for the first of 10 cup finals in United's unlikely survival bid.

The Blades are eight points off fourth-bottom Luton as things stand with Oliver Arblaster's display at Bournemouth last time out giving boss Chris Wilder some much-needed food for thought in terms of selection. But what side will be sent out against Marco Silva's men? We tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select his side - has he got it just about right or what would you do differently?