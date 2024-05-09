Sheffield United have to deal with a double defensive absence when they travel to Everton this weekend looking to restore some pride in a horrid season. The Blades have shipped 100 goals already in 36 games and will be without centre-halves Mason Holgate and Anel Ahmedhodzic at Goodison Park.

Holgate is ineligible to face his parent club while Ahmedhodzic will sit out the game after his red card in the dying seconds of last weekend’s defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. With defenders John Egan and Chris Basham out injured it looks like a reshuffle for the Blades as they play their penultimate game of a season to forget.

With boss Chris Wilder also admitted after Forest that the amount of loan players in United’s squad is not helping them, meaning he could be tempted to focus on those players who will be here next season in the last two games. We tasked our man to pick the side he’d send out to face Everton and this is what he came up with - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?