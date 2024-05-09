Sheffield United predicted XI v Everton after double defensive blow and striker change: gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 9th May 2024, 17:00 BST

Chris Wilder given double defensive selection headache ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Everton

Sheffield United have to deal with a double defensive absence when they travel to Everton this weekend looking to restore some pride in a horrid season. The Blades have shipped 100 goals already in 36 games and will be without centre-halves Mason Holgate and Anel Ahmedhodzic at Goodison Park.

Holgate is ineligible to face his parent club while Ahmedhodzic will sit out the game after his red card in the dying seconds of last weekend’s defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. With defenders John Egan and Chris Basham out injured it looks like a reshuffle for the Blades as they play their penultimate game of a season to forget.

With boss Chris Wilder also admitted after Forest that the amount of loan players in United’s squad is not helping them, meaning he could be tempted to focus on those players who will be here next season in the last two games. We tasked our man to pick the side he’d send out to face Everton and this is what he came up with - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?

1. Wes Foderingham

Three more goals in the ‘against’ column last weekend but no fingers were pointed at the goalkeeper and his only other save he made well. Deserves to keep the shirt over Ivo Grbic even if doubts persist over his long-term future Photo: Matt McNulty

2. Jayden Bogle

One of United’s most consistent individual players since Wilder returned to the club in December, United are understandably keen to tie him down to a new deal

3. Jack Robinson

With Mason Holgate ineligible and Anel Ahmedhodžić suspended after his brainless red card against Forest, a shift to a back four seems the obvious choice unless Wilder springs a surprise with Sam Curtis pitched in for a Premier League debut

4. Auston Trusty

It’s not ideal, with two left-footed centre-halves meaning one will have to play on the right but injuries and suspensions mean needs must at Goodison Park

