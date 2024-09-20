Sheffield United are looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new season when they welcome Derby County to Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon. The Blades could move up to third with three more points and if results go their way, but boss Chris Wilder has warned his side that they will face a tough test against Paul Warne’s side.
United’s hopes have been boosted by good injury news, after Alfie Gilchrist and Gus Hamer both limped off during Friday night’s 2-0 victory at Hull City. But both have shaken off their knocks to train this week while skipper Jack Robinson, who was missing from the matchday squad at Hull, has also been involved in some training this week.
Tom Davies is also closing in on a return after his own fitness frustration while Sai Sachdev is set for a long spell on the sidelines after a serious leg injury sustained on duty with the Blades’ U21s against Wolves in midweek. We tasked our man to predict the side that will face Warne’s men - has he got it just about right or would you approach it differently?
1. Michael Cooper 7
Another game, another clean sheet for the Blades man who has enjoyed a superb start to life at the Lane. He barely had a save to make and whatever he had to do, in terms of claiming crosses, he did confidently and competently. You can tell the trust that the Blades' defenders have in him and that's flowing throughout the whole side at the minute. A great addition | Sportimage
2. Alfie Gilchrist 7
It was today, in his seventh game, that I finally saw a winger get the better of the Chelsea man in a one-on-one situation but the early nice bit of skill was the only bit of change former Blade Clarke-Harris got out of Gilchrist all afternoon. He showed glimpses going forward too, including a shot which forced a save from Zetterstrom after he cut inside onto his left foot, but his primary job is defending and he did that well before making way on 66 minutes for Seriki
| Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar 8
An absolute colossus - both in stature and performance. In the right place at the right time to mop up everything Derby threw at him, in the air and on the deck, and even later had a moment of adventure where he knocked it past his man and stormed down the right wing ... although his cross was gobbled up by Zetterstrom and he then faced a long sprint back. Later nutmegged Nyambe after a corner fell to him at the back stick in a great performance
| Sportimage
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
A display in which he didn't stand out because everything he did he did well and with the minimum of fuss, barring one second-half moment when he picked up a yellow. Solid rather than spectacular but did everything needed
| Sportimage
