Sheffield United predicted XI v Coventry City as Blades look for quick reaction from Derby County debacle

Sheffield United are looking for a quick reaction from Saturday’s Derby County debacle when they travel to face the league leaders Coventry City tomorrow. The Blades suffered back-to-back defeats after a 3-1 reverse at the weekend, giving the Rams a hefty helping hand on their way.

Unitedites, and boss Chris Wilder, will be hoping that their side cut out the mistakes that have plagued their last two defeats, to Preston North End and Derby, ahead of the clash with Frank Lampard’s table-toppers.

Ben Godfrey and Gus Hamer remain out while Femi Seriki could miss out again after being challenged to raise his levels by manager Wilder in his pre-match press conference. Tom Cannon and Louie Barry are also uncertainties after being dropped from the matchday squad altogether on Saturday.

We tasked our man to come up with the side he thinks will be sent out in the Midlands as the Blades look to put an end to their mini-slump - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?