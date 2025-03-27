Chris Wilder has warned his Sheffield United side that they will face a serious test against Coventry City tomorrow evening when they resume their Championship promotion push at Bramall Lane. The Blades have been boosted by the return of Vini Souza to training after the Brazilian’s hamstring absence, but Tom Davies and Harry Clarke remain out.

Hamza Choudhury will be assessed after returning from a gruelling 10,000 mile journey to represent Bangladesh over the break while Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer will be hoping to get the nod to face their former club, who travel to Bramall Lane fifth in the table and looking to continue their own Premier League push under manager Frank Lampard.

We stepped into Wilder’s shoes and had a go at the side we’d pick to face Lampard’s Sky Blues - is this the right one, or would you do anything differently?

1 . Michael Cooper Outstanding last time out at Hillsborough and has kept his levels pretty consistent throughout the season. One of the first names on the teamsheet, and not only because he's the goalkeeper

2 . Femi Seriki Another youngster who really took his chance to impress last weekend at Hillsborough and offers so much going forward, which might get him the nod over the more defensive options including Choudhury and Gilchrist

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic The centre-back pairing will be feeling the heat from Rob Holding pushing for a start but there's no need to go changing things for the sake of it in such a key area