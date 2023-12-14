Chris Wilder has some welcome selection headaches to contend with for Sheffield United's trip to Chelsea this weekend. He will be without Jack Robinson, who is suspended, but has key men including Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie available again after their own bans elapsed.

George Baldock and Ben Osborn are also expected to return to the squad after their injury absences, with hamstring and groin issues respectively, and Wilder must decide whether or not to keep faith with youngsters Andre Brooks and Will Osula after their exertions against Liverpool and Brentford in his first two games back.

With those dilemmas in mind we tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - what would you do differently?

1 . Wes Foderingham Had a comfortable afternoon against Brentford last time out and may well be busier this time around Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle Has the competition of George Baldock again after his return from a hamstring issue but deserves to keep his place after two good performances in Wilder's two games so far Photo Sales

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic I toyed with a change of shape to a back three but United's lack of specialist centre-half options makes it difficult, so Ahmedhodzic retains his place on the right of a two-man partnership Photo Sales