Sheffield United predicted XI v Chelsea with key man suspended and Chris Wilder dilemmas

Chris Wilder facing selection dilemmas as Sheffield United travel to Chelsea

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 14th Dec 2023, 19:36 GMT

Chris Wilder has some welcome selection headaches to contend with for Sheffield United's trip to Chelsea this weekend. He will be without Jack Robinson, who is suspended, but has key men including Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie available again after their own bans elapsed.

George Baldock and Ben Osborn are also expected to return to the squad after their injury absences, with hamstring and groin issues respectively, and Wilder must decide whether or not to keep faith with youngsters Andre Brooks and Will Osula after their exertions against Liverpool and Brentford in his first two games back.

With those dilemmas in mind we tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - what would you do differently?

1. Wes Foderingham

2. Jayden Bogle

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

4. Auston Trusty

