Big Louie Barry call and obvious selections in Sheffield United predicted XI for Bristol City clash as Ruben Selles era begins

After a promising pre-season campaign which saw goals aplenty and only one defeat to a team chasing qualification for the coming campaign’s Champions League, there is a feeling of cautious optimism about Sheffield United’s quest to win promotion from the Championship.

The Blades are preparing for a new under boss Ruben Selles, who takes charge of his first home game at Bramall Lane against Bristol City tomorrow (5.30pm). The Spaniard has some headaches ahead of the game, with a dearth of central midfielders and defenders but much more choice in the forward areas.

We tasked our man to come up with the side he expects Selles to send out against the Robins - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?

A summer of speculation is (hopefully) behind him now and Cooper will be fully focused on what is to come with United as they look to go one better than last season

1. Michael Cooper

An obvious selection considering he’s the only right-back at the club as things stand, and it’ll be fascinating to see how the Blades address that before the September 1 transfer deadline

2. Femi Seriki

Blades fans are set for a first glimpse in competitive action of the Nottingham Forest loan man, who has impressed on and off the pitch since arriving earlier this summer

3. Tyler Bindon

Who partners Bindon will depend on the fitness of Jack Robinson, who is back in training after a foot injury. But is he up to speed and ready to start? I wouldn’t expect any risks to be taken given United precarious situation at the back

4. Rhys Norrington-Davies

