Sheffield United predicted XI v Bristol City amid toughest call of season and "trump card" verdict

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United predicted XI for Bristol City clash as Chris Wilder faces one of toughest selection calls of season so far

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has arguably his toughest selection call of the season so far ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Bristol City. Club skipper Jack Robinson came in from the cold with a superb display at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday but first-choice centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic is back available again after suspension.

Wilder is also wary of the physical demands of three games in the space of eight days, with the added spice of a Sheffield derby against Wednesday coming up at Bramall Lane on Sunday. With that in mind we tasked our man with picking the side he’d send out at Ashton Gate - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

Another clean sheet racked up last weekend and another comfortable afternoon for one of the league’s best goalkeepers – and long may that continue

1. Michael Cooper

Another clean sheet racked up last weekend and another comfortable afternoon for one of the league's best goalkeepers – and long may that continue

United’s best option at right-back as things stand and provided he’s in a position physically to cope with three games in eight days, then he’ll surely keep his place

2. Alfie Gilchrist

United's best option at right-back as things stand and provided he's in a position physically to cope with three games in eight days, then he'll surely keep his place

If he’s fit and in this sort of form, he has to play

3. Harry Souttar

If he's fit and in this sort of form, he has to play

It’s very, very harsh on Jack Robinson, who came in from the cold at Blackburn and did a superb job, but it’s also tough to keep Ahmedhodžić out of the side ahead of two huge games. It’s probably the toughest call Wilder will have had to make all season

4. Anel Ahmedhodžić

It's very, very harsh on Jack Robinson, who came in from the cold at Blackburn and did a superb job, but it's also tough to keep Ahmedhodžić out of the side ahead of two huge games. It's probably the toughest call Wilder will have had to make all season

