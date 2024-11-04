Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has arguably his toughest selection call of the season so far ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Bristol City. Club skipper Jack Robinson came in from the cold with a superb display at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday but first-choice centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic is back available again after suspension.
Wilder is also wary of the physical demands of three games in the space of eight days, with the added spice of a Sheffield derby against Wednesday coming up at Bramall Lane on Sunday. With that in mind we tasked our man with picking the side he’d send out at Ashton Gate - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
Another clean sheet racked up last weekend and another comfortable afternoon for one of the league’s best goalkeepers – and long may that continue | Sportimage
2. Alfie Gilchrist
United’s best option at right-back as things stand and provided he’s in a position physically to cope with three games in eight days, then he’ll surely keep his place Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Harry Souttar
If he’s fit and in this sort of form, he has to play | Sportimage
4. Anel Ahmedhodžić
It’s very, very harsh on Jack Robinson, who came in from the cold at Blackburn and did a superb job, but it’s also tough to keep Ahmedhodžić out of the side ahead of two huge games. It’s probably the toughest call Wilder will have had to make all season | Sportimage