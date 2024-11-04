Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has arguably his toughest selection call of the season so far ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Bristol City. Club skipper Jack Robinson came in from the cold with a superb display at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday but first-choice centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic is back available again after suspension.

Wilder is also wary of the physical demands of three games in the space of eight days, with the added spice of a Sheffield derby against Wednesday coming up at Bramall Lane on Sunday. With that in mind we tasked our man with picking the side he’d send out at Ashton Gate - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?