Chris Wilder is facing a number of welcome selection dilemmas for Sheffield United's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, but must also come up with a plan to replace the injured Rhys Norrington-Davies. The defender limped off at Luton last weekend with what looked like another serious hamstring injury, just six weeks after returning from a 14-month absence.

There will be better news with the availability of goalkeeper Ivo Grbic after his concussion absence, while Wilder hopes for good news regarding Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie after both forwards missed last weekend's win at Kenilworth Road.

We tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out to face Albion on Sunday - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?

Ivo Grbic The Croatian goalkeeper is available again after he missed two games through concussion protocols and Chris Wilder faces a big choice about his goalkeeper after Wes Foderingham's solid display at Luton. Grbic let in five against Brighton on his debut and will be keen to make amends. He was signed as United's No.1 and I'd expect Wilder to revert to that

Jayden Bogle Has excelled generally in George Baldock's absence and when the Greece international returns Wilder will have another welcome headache but for now it's Bogle's spot to lose

Mason Holgate Sticking with the 3-5-2 shape I'd be tempted to play Auston Trusty and Jack Robinson but Holgate has played both games since he signed so far and so the smart money is probably on him making that 3/3 against Brighton