Sheffield United predicted XI v Brighton amid injury blow, James McAtee decision and change of shape: gallery
Sheffield United looking to build on Wolves victory in tough trip to Brighton and Hove Albion
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has some tough decisions to make ahead of his side's trip to Brighton this weekend. The Blades make the long trip south in good spirits after their victory over Wolves got them off the mark for the season.
United will be without striker Rhian Brewster through injury but boss Heckingbottom rated Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic as "touch and go" to be fit for the AMEX Stadium clash. However neither will be risked unnecessarily, with key clashes against Bournemouth and Burnley coming up next for the Blades after the international break.
The Blades boss also faces decisions about his system and shape, with United returning to a back three against Wolves and James McAtee having a real impact when he came off the bench just before half-time. So we tasked our man to pick the side he would send out to face Brighton - what would you do differently?