Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has some tough decisions to make ahead of his side's trip to Brighton this weekend. The Blades make the long trip south in good spirits after their victory over Wolves got them off the mark for the season.

United will be without striker Rhian Brewster through injury but boss Heckingbottom rated Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic as "touch and go" to be fit for the AMEX Stadium clash. However neither will be risked unnecessarily, with key clashes against Bournemouth and Burnley coming up next for the Blades after the international break.

The Blades boss also faces decisions about his system and shape, with United returning to a back three against Wolves and James McAtee having a real impact when he came off the bench just before half-time. So we tasked our man to pick the side he would send out to face Brighton - what would you do differently?

1 . Wes Foderingham Despite some question marks in recent weeks Foderingham retains the full support of boss Heckingbottom and if fit and healthy, will keep his place at Brighton Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle Put in one of his best performances in recent memory in the second half against Wolves last weekend and United will need that energy and intensity again if they are to stand a chance at Brighton Photo Sales

3 . George Baldock A slightly square peg in a slightly rounder hole at right centre-half but did such a good job against Wolves, and inspired Bogle so well, that I'd be tempted to stick with it at Brighton rather than revert to a four Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4 . Jack Robinson I thought he looked good in the centre of the back three after being switched with Trusty against Wolves so Heckingbottom may be tempted to have another look at that on the south coast Photo Sales