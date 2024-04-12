Chris Wilder says he will give Jack Robinson as much time as possible to prove his fitness for Saturday’s trip to Brentford, after the Blades skipper limped off against Chelsea on Sunday. The centre-half was seen leaving Bramall Lane in a protective boot with Wilder insisting that the Blades will not take any risks at a crucial time of the season if it means Robinson could be ruled out for longer.
Wilder must also decide whether to resurrect the strike partnership of Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz, while Vini Souza will be hoping to return to the starting line-up after being rested against the Chelsea. We tasked our man to come up with the side he would send out against Brentford, and here’s what he came up with - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?
1. Ivo Grbic
The Croatian ‘keeper didn’t cover himself in glory for Chelsea’s second goal on Sunday as he wrongfooted himself but he’s been confirmed as United’s No.1 goalkeeper and you can’t imagine that changing in the run-in unless something dramatic happens
2. Jayden Bogle
With Baldock out it’s Bogle’s shirt to lose although he’ll be keen to avoid the booking which would trigger a two-match ban Photo: Ben Roberts
3. Mason Holgate
After a tough start Holgate has been steady away in his last couple of United appearances and is expected to keep his place at Brentford Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
4. Anel Ahmedhodžić
Chris Wilder’s decision to take the captaincy away from him, allowing him to focus completely on defending, looks to be a masterstroke after the Bosnian followed up a good showing against Liverpool with an even better one against Chelsea. Will be have to be alert to keep Toney quiet
