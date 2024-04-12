Chris Wilder says he will give Jack Robinson as much time as possible to prove his fitness for Saturday’s trip to Brentford, after the Blades skipper limped off against Chelsea on Sunday. The centre-half was seen leaving Bramall Lane in a protective boot with Wilder insisting that the Blades will not take any risks at a crucial time of the season if it means Robinson could be ruled out for longer.

Wilder must also decide whether to resurrect the strike partnership of Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz, while Vini Souza will be hoping to return to the starting line-up after being rested against the Chelsea. We tasked our man to come up with the side he would send out against Brentford, and here’s what he came up with - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?