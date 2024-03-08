Sheffield United are looking for a quick reaction to Monday night's hammering at home to Arsenal when they travel to AFC Bournemouth tomorrow. The Blades will kick off 11 points adrift of safety and with their Premier League survival hopes looking bleaker by the week.

But there are some green shoots of optimism amongst the gloom in the shape of their younger players, with the likes of Will Osula and Ollie Arblaster showing some genuine promise for the future. Their impression off the bench - plus Andre Brooks' introduction - earned praise from boss Chris Wilder afterwards, with the United chief admitting he may go down a road of youth for the rest of the season.

But there is also a place for an experienced head or two amongst them as United navigate their final 11 matches of a wretched season so far, with Bournemouth next up. So what side will Wilder go with? We tasked our man to come up with his predicted XI - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?

Ivo Grbic His interesting time in English football continued with a five-goal concession against Arsenal but for my money he wasn't culpable for many, if any, of the Gunners' goals and I'd expect him to continue as the No.1 at Bournemouth

Jayden Bogle Had a tough time against Arsenal and scored a remarkable own goal. Faces a real fight for his place with Baldock now back fit and available

Anel Ahmedhodzic Taken off on Monday with a tight hamstring and if he's risked on Saturday looks set to keep the captain's armband