Chris Wilder was giving nothing away as regards the first team he will select in his second spell in charge of Sheffield United, when he faced the media earlier today. Wilder's first game back after his return is at home to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who are second in the table and looking to keep pace with leaders Arsenal.

Wilder admitted, when meeting the media at Shirecliffe this afternoon, that United need to approach the game like an FA Cup tie as they look to bounce back from Saturday's 5-0 tousing against Burnley at Turf Moor. He is definitely without striker Oli McBurnie, banned for two games after being sent off in that game, while George Baldock is a doubt after limping off in the first half.

We tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out to face Klopp's Reds at Bramall Lane, given the occasion and personnel available - do you agree, or what would you do differently?

1 . Wes Foderingham Not many goalkeepers would be shoo-ins after conceding five goals but Foderingham was badly let down by those in front of him at Burnley and will be expecting a similarly busy afternoon against Liverpool – hopefully without conceding as many! Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle With Baldock limping off at Burnley it looks like Bogle will come back in – he’s been carrying an issue himself but needs must Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Anel Ahmedhodžić A player who seems right up Wilder’s street in terms of his attacking prowess from right centre-half but who needs to tighten up defensively Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales