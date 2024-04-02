Boss Chris Wilder will assess the health of his Sheffield United squad before they travel to Liverpool for Thursday night's tough trip to Anfield, with a number of fitness concerns from the weekend draw with Fulham. Oli McBurnie, Vini Souza and Ollie Arblaster all made way before the 90-minute mark with physical issues while George Baldock has been ruled out for essentially the rest of the season.

Cameron Archer's recovery from a calf issue has been delayed, limiting Wilder's options further as he looks to plot a remarkable result against title-chasing Liverpool. We tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out to face the Reds at Anfield - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?