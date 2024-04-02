Boss Chris Wilder will assess the health of his Sheffield United squad before they travel to Liverpool for Thursday night's tough trip to Anfield, with a number of fitness concerns from the weekend draw with Fulham. Oli McBurnie, Vini Souza and Ollie Arblaster all made way before the 90-minute mark with physical issues while George Baldock has been ruled out for essentially the rest of the season.
Cameron Archer's recovery from a calf issue has been delayed, limiting Wilder's options further as he looks to plot a remarkable result against title-chasing Liverpool. We tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out to face the Reds at Anfield - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?
1. Ivo Grbic
United’s first-choice will remain between the sticks barring any unforeseen eventuality. Had little to no chance with any of Fulham’s goals and will be bracing himself for a busy afternoon at Anfield
2. Jayden Bogle
With Baldock out for most of the season it’s Bogle’s shirt to keep, with Sam Curtis as his back-up Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
3. Mason Holgate
Didn’t cover himself in glory for Muniz’s late equaliser on Saturday but the other option would be Auston Trusty, who struggled against Adama Traore after coming on. So I’d be tempted to stick with Holgate on his return to Merseyside
4. Anel Ahmedhodžić
Stripped of the captaincy to help him focus on his game, it’ll be interesting to see how a player who has ambitions of playing at this level in the future copes against players of Liverpool’s calibre Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
