Chris Wilder will shuffle his Sheffield United pack quite dramatically tomorrow night when the magic of the FA Cup sprinkles itself upon Bramall Lane for the third-round visit of Cardiff City. A number of senior players will get a well-earned rest while some of those on the fringes of Wilder’s side will get a chance to impress.

With the options at Wilder’s disposal somewhat limited, we weren’t far away from suggesting the likes of assistant boss Alan Knill, chief scout Jamie Hoyland and even the manager himself dusting off the old boots and rolling back the clocks. But we just about managed to cobble together a predicted side for the cup clash ... is this what you’d pick, or what would you do differently?