Sheffield United predicted XI for Cardiff City cup clash as Wilder, Hoyland and Co. narrowly avoid playing return - gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 8th Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT

Sheffield United predicted XI for Cardiff City cup clash as Chris Wilder shuffles his pack

Chris Wilder will shuffle his Sheffield United pack quite dramatically tomorrow night when the magic of the FA Cup sprinkles itself upon Bramall Lane for the third-round visit of Cardiff City. A number of senior players will get a well-earned rest while some of those on the fringes of Wilder’s side will get a chance to impress.

With the options at Wilder’s disposal somewhat limited, we weren’t far away from suggesting the likes of assistant boss Alan Knill, chief scout Jamie Hoyland and even the manager himself dusting off the old boots and rolling back the clocks. But we just about managed to cobble together a predicted side for the cup clash ... is this what you’d pick, or what would you do differently?

He's had splinters this season with Cooper in such good form but this is a great chance to dust the Wales international off and keep him relatively sharp

1. Adam Davies

He's had splinters this season with Cooper in such good form but this is a great chance to dust the Wales international off and keep him relatively sharp Photo: Ross Kinnaird

One of three players to keep their place from Watford and only because United don't have any other real options at right back. Sam Curtis is expected to go back out on loan again, so can't play for another side this season if he plays for the Blades, while Femi Seriki isn't expected to be fit

2. Alfie Gilchrist

One of three players to keep their place from Watford and only because United don't have any other real options at right back. Sam Curtis is expected to go back out on loan again, so can't play for another side this season if he plays for the Blades, while Femi Seriki isn't expected to be fit | Getty Images

The former West Ham and Man City man is in line for his full debut in United colours with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson getting a rest. He made his senior bow for the Blades off the bench in the league clash at Cardiff

3. Jamal Baptiste

The former West Ham and Man City man is in line for his full debut in United colours with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson getting a rest. He made his senior bow for the Blades off the bench in the league clash at Cardiff | Sportimage

A chance for some much-needed minutes for the Welsh international, in the left centre-half position

4. Rhys Norrington-Davies

A chance for some much-needed minutes for the Welsh international, in the left centre-half position | Sportimage

