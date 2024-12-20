Sheffield United hope to welcome back key men Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza for tomorrow’s trip to Cardiff City , but striker Tyrese Campbell has already been ruled out by manager Chris Wilder . If both men are fit again it will give boss Chris Wilder a welcome selection headache, with skipper Jack Robinson impressive of late at centre-half.

United will maintain their position at the top of the Championship if they avoid defeat at the Cardiff City Stadium, but they will be in the mood for another big three points in their pursuit of an instant return to the Premier League. With that in mind we tasked our man to select the side he would send out in south Wales - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?