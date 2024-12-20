Sheffield United hope to welcome back key men Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza for tomorrow’s trip to Cardiff City, but striker Tyrese Campbell has already been ruled out by manager Chris Wilder. If both men are fit again it will give boss Chris Wilder a welcome selection headache, with skipper Jack Robinson impressive of late at centre-half.
United will maintain their position at the top of the Championship if they avoid defeat at the Cardiff City Stadium, but they will be in the mood for another big three points in their pursuit of an instant return to the Premier League. With that in mind we tasked our man to select the side he would send out in south Wales - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
Racking up clean sheets for fun at Bramall Lane and will be hoping to add to his tally in Wales
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Alfie Gilchrist
With Femi Seriki out he's the only real option for the Blades at right-back although he'd be worthy of his place even if the youngster was an option
| Getty Images
3. Harry Souttar
Looks a lot more like himself of late after a ropey couple of games after the last international break and it's surely only a matter of time before he gets off the mark from a set-piece
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack Robinson
Anel Ahmedhodzic may well return from his ankle issue but for me it's Robinson's shirt to lose after some really steady displays since the Bosnian defender came out of the side
| Sportimage
