News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield United predicted XI for Brighton FA Cup clash amid Ivo Grbic eligibility question - gallery

Sheffield United confirmed Ivo Grbic signing on eve of Brighton clash

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:25 GMT

Sheffield United fans could get their first glimpse of Ivo Grbic in a Blades shirt in tomorrow's FA Cup clash against Brighton. The 6ft 5in Croatian agreed a deal from Atletico Madrid earlier today, signing a contract until 2027.

Chris Wilder targeted a new goalkeeper to add competition for Wes Foderingham, with the Croatian international set to challenge him for the gloves in the second half of the season. But will he make his debut at Bramall Lane tomorrow? We tasked our man Danny Hall to select the side he would send out to face Roberto De Zerbi's side, with a crunch clash against Crystal Palace to follow on Tuesday night - what would you do differently?

Freshly signed, United have not confirmed whether Grbic’s deal was processed in time to meet the 12pm deadline to make him eligible to face Albion but if he was, it could be an ideal opportunity to introduce him to a Premier League opponent without all the pressure of a top-flight game

1. Ivo Grbic

Freshly signed, United have not confirmed whether Grbic’s deal was processed in time to meet the 12pm deadline to make him eligible to face Albion but if he was, it could be an ideal opportunity to introduce him to a Premier League opponent without all the pressure of a top-flight game

Photo Sales
Jayden Bogle has been excellent since Wilder returned and is probably likely to keep his shirt but with George Baldock still a couple of weeks away from fitness, and a crunch clash with Crystal Palace on the horizon, I’d be tempted not to risk Bogle in this cup clash

2. Femi Seriki

Jayden Bogle has been excellent since Wilder returned and is probably likely to keep his shirt but with George Baldock still a couple of weeks away from fitness, and a crunch clash with Crystal Palace on the horizon, I’d be tempted not to risk Bogle in this cup clash

Photo Sales
In an ideal world the captain would probably get a rest too but with United not having another right-footed centre-half option, he’s likely to get the nod

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

In an ideal world the captain would probably get a rest too but with United not having another right-footed centre-half option, he’s likely to get the nod Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Another key man this season, Robinson was one of the first-teamers to play in the last round at Gillingham and didn’t let his standards drop

4. Jack Robinson

Another key man this season, Robinson was one of the first-teamers to play in the last round at Gillingham and didn’t let his standards drop Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page