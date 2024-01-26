Sheffield United fans could get their first glimpse of Ivo Grbic in a Blades shirt in tomorrow's FA Cup clash against Brighton. The 6ft 5in Croatian agreed a deal from Atletico Madrid earlier today, signing a contract until 2027.

Chris Wilder targeted a new goalkeeper to add competition for Wes Foderingham, with the Croatian international set to challenge him for the gloves in the second half of the season. But will he make his debut at Bramall Lane tomorrow? We tasked our man Danny Hall to select the side he would send out to face Roberto De Zerbi's side, with a crunch clash against Crystal Palace to follow on Tuesday night - what would you do differently?