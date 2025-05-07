Sheffield United predicted XI for Bristol City play-off clash as key men return amid big dilemmas - gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 7th May 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United predicted XI for Bristol City play-off clash as Chris Wilder makes fan pledge

Chris Wilder has promised Sheffield United supporters that he will take a positive approach to tomorrow’s play-off semi-final at Bristol City, with the Blades boss reporting virtually a clean bill of health ahead of the Ashton Gate trip. Femi Seriki is the only new injury absence with a shoulder injury while Ben Brereton Diaz could travel after illness.

The Blades chief took the chance to shuffle his pack a little in the final section of the regular season and has been given some food for thought by the performances of some players who had previously found game-time hard to come by, while other areas of his side are more nailed on.

We tasked our man to come up with the side he thinks Wilder will send out at Ashton Gate - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

United's newly-crowned player of the season was a deserved winner, even if it took him a little by surprise, after a stellar debut campaign between the posts for the Blades. He was rested last time out but is a certainty to return for this one barring any late complications

1. Michael Cooper

United's newly-crowned player of the season was a deserved winner, even if it took him a little by surprise, after a stellar debut campaign between the posts for the Blades. He was rested last time out but is a certainty to return for this one barring any late complications | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another absent for the final game of the regular season against Blackburn and although Gilchrist was steady enough, he's short of rhythm after a lengthy spell out of the side and with Seriki sidelined, at least for the first leg, I'd expect Choudhury to come back in

2. Hamza Choudhury

Another absent for the final game of the regular season against Blackburn and although Gilchrist was steady enough, he's short of rhythm after a lengthy spell out of the side and with Seriki sidelined, at least for the first leg, I'd expect Choudhury to come back in Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
On the left against Blackburn to accommodate Rob Holding but I'd expect him to revert to his normal position for this one

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

On the left against Blackburn to accommodate Rob Holding but I'd expect him to revert to his normal position for this one | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Holding offered Wilder some more food for thought with a steady performance against Rovers but my money would be on him bringing back his skipper ahead of the play-offs

4. Jack Robinson

Holding offered Wilder some more food for thought with a steady performance against Rovers but my money would be on him bringing back his skipper ahead of the play-offs Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chris WilderSupportersFemi SerikiBossAshton GateBristol CityBladesFood
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice