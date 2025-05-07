Chris Wilder has promised Sheffield United supporters that he will take a positive approach to tomorrow’s play-off semi-final at Bristol City, with the Blades boss reporting virtually a clean bill of health ahead of the Ashton Gate trip. Femi Seriki is the only new injury absence with a shoulder injury while Ben Brereton Diaz could travel after illness.

The Blades chief took the chance to shuffle his pack a little in the final section of the regular season and has been given some food for thought by the performances of some players who had previously found game-time hard to come by, while other areas of his side are more nailed on.

We tasked our man to come up with the side he thinks Wilder will send out at Ashton Gate - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

1 . Michael Cooper United's newly-crowned player of the season was a deserved winner, even if it took him a little by surprise, after a stellar debut campaign between the posts for the Blades. He was rested last time out but is a certainty to return for this one barring any late complications

2 . Hamza Choudhury Another absent for the final game of the regular season against Blackburn and although Gilchrist was steady enough, he's short of rhythm after a lengthy spell out of the side and with Seriki sidelined, at least for the first leg, I'd expect Choudhury to come back in

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic On the left against Blackburn to accommodate Rob Holding but I'd expect him to revert to his normal position for this one