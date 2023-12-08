Sheffield United looking to build on Liverpool performance when they take on Brentford

Chris Wilder has some selection issues to contend with as he ponders changes for Sheffield United's clash with Brentford tomorrow. The Blades exerted a lot of physical energy in defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night, with Wilder admitting fatigue concerns must be managed amid such a busy run of fixtures.

Wilder made some brave calls in his first game of his second spell, selecting 20-year-olds Andre Brooks and Will Osula against the Premier League giants and watching them shine on the big stage. But will he go for the same team again or make changes, after George Baldock trained on the eve of the game?

We tasked our man to select the side he would send out to face Thomas Frank's side in another big Bramall Lane clash. Do you agree, or would you approach it differently?

1 . Wes Foderingham Made two key saves to deny Mo Salah and then Darwin Nunez on Wednesday night and will keep his place between the sticks

2 . Jayden Bogle I've made a call that Baldock won't be fit enough to play or risked following his hamstring issue but even if he was, Bogle did more than enough to keep the shirt against Liverpool on Wednesday

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic Captained the Blades for the first time on Wednesday night and will do so again against Brentford you'd imagine Photo: Andrew Yates