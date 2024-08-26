Chris Wilder will take the opportunity to shuffle his Sheffield United pack again tomorrow night at Barnsley as his side look to book their place in the third round of the League Cup. Wilder’s men travel to Barnsley and will be backed by 5,000 fans in the away end.
But after a hard-fought point at Norwich on Saturday, and ahead of another big game at home to Watford next weekend, there will be changes at Oakwell - the only question is how many? Wilder made 11 alterations last time out against Wrexham and may not switch things around so much this time, but we tasked our man to select the side he’d send out against the local rivals - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?
1. Adam Davies
With Michael Cooper now looking like United's No.1 goalkeeper after his debut on Saturday, it seems sensible for Davies to get a run out against his former club and keep him ticking over in case he's needed
2. Jamie Shackleton
Wilder said the former Leeds man would be back soon and if he was fit enough, I'd be tempted to play him at right-back and give loan man Alfie Gilchrist a rest ahead of a big game on Sunday
3. Sai Sachdev
A player capable of playing centre-half or right-back, I can't see Harry Souttar being risked amid the uncertainty over Anel Ahmedhodzic's future so this would make sense
4. Rhys Norrington-Davies
A player who needs minutes on his return from injury and played in the middle for the U21s last week, and has been seen as a potential option there before
