Chris Wilder will take the opportunity to shuffle his Sheffield United pack again tomorrow night at Barnsley as his side look to book their place in the third round of the League Cup. Wilder’s men travel to Barnsley and will be backed by 5,000 fans in the away end.

But after a hard-fought point at Norwich on Saturday, and ahead of another big game at home to Watford next weekend, there will be changes at Oakwell - the only question is how many? Wilder made 11 alterations last time out against Wrexham and may not switch things around so much this time, but we tasked our man to select the side he’d send out against the local rivals - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?