Sheffield United’s prospective new owner will have to take responsibility for settling some of the club’s outstanding transfer obligations or reach an agreement with Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his board of directors about wiping the slate clean.

The Star understands United are still making payments towards many of the players they signed at the beginning of Prince Abdullah’s reign at Bramall Lane, including Sander Berge, Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie. Anel Ahmedhodzic, recruited from Malmo at the beginning of the campaign, is also thought to have been acquired on an instalment based deal when he left Sweden.

Although United’s climb to second in the Championship ahead of their Boxing Day game against Coventry City has left Prince Abdullah with a decision to make - cash in now or gamble on achieving a higher price if Premier League status is secured - the fact he is thought to be in advanced talks with an as yet unnamed party about selling his shareholding suggests United are approaching a crossroads.

With the English Football League expected to begin scrutinising the proposed deal - together with the background and wherewithal of Prince Abdullah’s potential successor - shortly, manager Paul Heckingbottom will hope the talks decrease the likelihood of Iliman Ndiaye being sold when the market reopens next month. The Senegal international, who announced himself to a global audience during the recent World Cup in Qatar, has scored nine times for United so far this term and the regime which hopes to replace the Saudi Arabian national would almost certainly prefer to inherit a [player of his calibre.

United held talks with an American businessman, the California based Henry Mauriss, earlier this year before his attempt to seize control collapsed. Legal representatives acting on the South Yorkshire club’s behalf are now attempting to recoup around £10m they believe they are owed relating to deposit agreements.

Independent experts suggest United are worth less than the £115m Mauriss was said to be prepared to pay for Prince Abdullah’s stake, claiming they are worth somewhere in the region of £80m-90m, although this would rise if they regain top-flight status.

Sheffield United CEO Stephen Bettis (L) and owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Andrew Yates / Sportimage