Sheffield United: Portugal trip should prove “fantastic” preparation for the new Championship season

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United’s friendly against C.S. Marítimo will prove “fantastic” preparation for next season’s Championship campaign.

United face the Primeira Liga club at Estádio Municipal da Bela Vista, Algarve, on Thursday 12 July after reaching an agreement with Daniel Ramos’ side.

Wilder, whose team are scheduled to spend around a week in Portugal, said: “We have got a great season to look forward to, and a fantastic pre-season which we have set up.”

Marítimo, managed by former Rio Ave midfielder Ramos, finished 7th in Portugal’s top-flight last term and beat Sporting Lisbon in their final game of 2017/18.

United begin their warm-up programme with a visit to Stocksbridge PS on July 7 before travelling to Bradford City (July 17), Mansfield Town (July 21) and Doncaster Rovers (July 27) after returning from the continent. They also expect to play one match at Bramall Lane.

Former loanee Joe Riley could face United at Valley Parade after signing a two year contract with the West Yorkshire club. The 21-year-old defender moved after leaving Manchester United.