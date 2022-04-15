Sheffield United: 'Poor and then pathetic' - Blades fans react to Reading defeat

United looked to have rescued a point in the 90th minute thanks to Iliman Ndiaye, before Tom McIntyre scored the winner moments later.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted online...

@KopFinest: Say it quietly but i’d start Robinson over Davies. Oh and Basham needs to get back on that field somewhere, don’t care where.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Mac1965: Wrong team and wrong formation. In my humble opinion, don't change a winning team (unless injuries) or formation. Onwards

@fullback_barney: Too much is on MGW to perform, 3 CB’s not breaking out, Norwood & Hourihane sitting in with Oz n Mcburnie ahead isn’t gonna worry any team. Wrong call from Hecky for me today. Btw Joao is everything some of our fans think McBurnie is.

@andymorton81: As if the performance wasn’t bad enough in the first place, #SUFC go and do that. Horrendous defending. Real lack of quality today, can begrudgingly forgive that. But a lack of urgency and drive? Not so much. Poor and then pathetic.

@The_Bladesman: Was saying all game how much it felt like one of those performances under Slav. So so slow but wasn't expecting us to perfectly recreate one of his results too (Huddersfield loss). Only positive is that most teams around us have dropped points.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United (R) challenges Tom Holmes of Reading: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

@Justin23Rice: Horrendous performance that. First time in a while I think Hecky has to take some flack for that. Somehow not too much damage done. Big game on Monday. Get up for it lads.

@Callum1093: No words. Decimated by injuries, yes. Wrong team selection, in my opinion yes. But that was woeful. Everyone switched off for their 2nd goal. Dire

@hardytm2009: By some distance the worst home performance of the season. Such slow build up, lack of responsibility and urgency. We seem to want to rely on the wings where there is no quality at the moment. I'm happy to go central and start Ndiaye next game