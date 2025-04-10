Sheffield United will look to get back on course in the Championship promotion race when they travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. The Blades head to Home Park off the back of consecutive 1-0 defeats against Oxford United and Millwall, having dropped from first to third as a result.
But only two points separate them from Leeds United and Burnley, with plenty still to play for and the chance to rebuild momentum at rock-bottom Plymouth. Chris Wilder hinted he could make a few changes going into the weekend and might hope to welcome back a recent absentee or two.
Plymouth played 24 hours later than United in midweek, losing 3-0 at Swansea City, and have a couple of long-term fitness issues to manage themselves. And with that in mind, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides ahead of a massive Championship clash at both ends of the table.
1. Brendan Galloway - out
Suffered an upper leg injury against Oxford United in January and required surgery. Out for the season. | Getty Images
2. Maksym Talovierov - out
Hasn't featured since missing international duty with Ukraine last month due to a knee injury. Plymouth's record signing has also been ruled out for the season. | Getty Images
3. Oliver Arblaster - out
Hasn't played since suffering a cruel ACL injury during November's Steel City derby. Was almost instantly ruled out for the season. | Sportimage
4. Oliver Arblaster - out (continued)
Wilder said of Arblaster last month: "It'll be next season, he's got some hurdles to get over, he's worked extremely hard and been diligent with his work. He's chomping at the bit as you can imagine, but he's still got a third of the work to go through. He's in a good place, and he's out on the grass and working but still that's a medium-to-long term injury. He'll be looking to come back into pre-season, whether it is the first day of pre-season he's back in with the first team, we'll work on that. He has a long summer ahead of him, a lot of work to put in to get himself right for the commencement of the new season." Photo: Mike Egerton