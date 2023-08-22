Sheffield United have opened up talks with Manchester United about a potential transfer deal for exciting youngster Facundo Pellistri, according to reports.

The Telegraph report that United are plotting an “ambitious” move to sign the 21-year-old Uruguayan, who played for his country at last winter’s World Cup and also featured for the Red Devils in their Premier League clashes against Wolves and Tottenham so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £9m buy from Penarol, Pellistri impressed during the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign and there is a clamour amongst some sections of the support for him to be given more minutes by Erik ten Hag, with big-money signing Antony hardly setting the world alight at Old Trafford so far.

But it seems the next step in Pellistri‘s career may come away from Manchester and with the original United. Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is desperate for more firepower at the top of the pitch after the summer departure of talismanic star man Iliman Ndiaye, having been forced to rely on a crop of young players to lead the line in his side’s opening two games to date.

”There comes a point when we have to do deals, we have to get them done,” Heckingbottom said recently. “And there’s ones there that we can get done and I’m pushing to get those done.”

United have two domestic loan spots available in their squad, but can only loan one player from their domestic rivals at any one time. Pellistri met with Ten Hag in pre-season to discuss the plan for this season, with the youngster keen to play first-team football.