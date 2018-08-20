Sheffield United pleased with turnout as thousands converge on Bramall Lane for Blades' open training session

Thousands of Sheffield United fans converged on Bramall Lane this afternoon to watch their heroes in an open training session.

Chris Wilder, his assistant Alan Knill and the rest of United's coaching staff put the players through their paces in front of the healthy crowd in the Tony Currie Stand, before an autograph session in the Platinum Suite.

Dave McCarthy, United’s operations director, said: “It was wonderful to see so many families and young children and teenagers at the session.

“The rapport between the manager, the players and supporters is so strong and watching the autograph signing session post training it’s clear the players were in awe of the fans’ enthusiasm.

“It was clearly the right time to bring everyone together at Bramall Lane and I hope the fans appreciated the event. My thanks go to all who contributed.”

Open training session at Bramall Lane (Andrew Roe)

