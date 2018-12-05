Sheffield United: Players to miss Manchester City cup clash because of work commitments

Sheffield United Women will be without some of their first team players when they travel to Manchester City in the Continental Cup on Wednesday night because they will not have time to get to the match after work.

The BBC report that the Blades contacted City to delay kick off to allow players to have adequate time to travel, but the home side turned down the request because they had already sold tickets and booked stadium staff.

Match times for Continental Cup fixtures were agreed at the start of the season and tonight’s game will kick off at 7pm.

City’s decision to play matches earlier in the evening to draw larger attendances means Carla Ward could be forced to play youth team players in the group stage match.

The Blades reportedly only contacted City to move kick off on 29 November, when they knew they would be short of players.

United are part-time and play in the Women’s Championship while City are full-time and play in the top tier, the Women’s Super League.

So far this season United have recorded four wins from nine matches, leaving them sixth in the Championship table.

They are currently second-bottom of the Continental Cup Group One North mini-league, in which City are top out of six teams.