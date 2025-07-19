What happened to the Sheffield United players who left last summer

Some former Blades have ended up plying their trade in the Premier League and one has found themselves up against the Galacticos of Real Madrid.

Ans, of course, there was the tragic loss of Bramall Lane favourite George Baldock, which shocked the footballing world.

A few have gone on to have successful seasons after moving on from S2, but there are some who are still trying to find their feet at their new clubs.

Here’s what the players who left Sheffield United last summer are up to now.

Oli McBurnie playing for Las Palmas against Real Madrid Scotland striker Oli McBurnie is now playing his football with Las Palmas in La Liga. | Getty Images

Cameron Archer - Southampton Archer signed for Southampton for around £15m and played 25 times in the Premier League as the Saints struggled and finished rock bottom to return to the Championship. He scored two goals and didn't manage an assist in the league and scored three in the League Cup. | Getty Images

William Osula - Newcastle Osula joined Newcastle for around £10m and won the Carabao Cup in his first season on Tyneside. He played 14 games in the Premier League and scored just the one goal. | Getty Images