Sheffield United players dominate Championship Team of the Season as Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Burnley men also make the cut - gallery

The Blades have three players in the best starting XI while the likes of Burnley, Middlesbrough and Sunderland have just one each...

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 9th May 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:00 BST

Three players from Sheffield United have finished the season as the best performing players in the EFL Championship in their respective positions, according to the ratings system of football statistics site WhoScored.

That number is impressive enough before even considering that no other club in the division had more than one player to make the league’s best XI, including champions Burnley. Play-off contenders Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Luton Town have one player each named in the side as do Rotherham United, Birmingham City, Swansea City and Watford.

Here is the how the WhoScored best EFL Championship XI for the 2022/23 season lines up...

WhoScored rating = 7

1. GK - Viktor Johansson (Rotherham)

WhoScored rating = 7

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating = 6.7

2. RB - Maxime Colin (Birmingham)

WhoScored rating = 6.7

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating = 7.3

3. LB - Ryan Manning (Swansea)

WhoScored rating = 7.3

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating = 7.1

4. CB - Tom Lockyer (Luton)

WhoScored rating = 7.1


