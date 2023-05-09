Three players from Sheffield United have finished the season as the best performing players in the EFL Championship in their respective positions, according to the ratings system of football statistics site WhoScored.

That number is impressive enough before even considering that no other club in the division had more than one player to make the league’s best XI, including champions Burnley. Play-off contenders Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Luton Town have one player each named in the side as do Rotherham United, Birmingham City, Swansea City and Watford.