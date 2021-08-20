United suffered the lowest point so far of Slavisa Jokanović’s reign when they were hammered at The Hawthorns, extending their wait for a first win – and a first goal – to three league matches.

Their next chance to get both comes tomorrow when they host their Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

And Basham admitted: “The boys are getting used to the way the new manager wants to play, first and foremost, but there was so much disappointment after the game.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Basham of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We felt embarrassed and it was a very sad day for Sheffield United and the fans and players. We weren’t too happy but there will be some shouting [amongst the players] tomorrow. We’ll have our fans backing us hopefully and we’re looking to get a result.

“It's something to put right. There’s an attitude and an eagerness to get going and if the boys could play now, they’d be in the tunnel.

“There’s a big stage at Bramall Lane to produce, I’m excited to get back there playing in front of the fans.”