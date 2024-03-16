Sheffield United players called out by Leeds United star as ex-boss tipped for return
Sheffield United are now on break until after the international window, which takes hold after this weekend. The Blades were scheduled to play Manchester United, but the Red Devils advanced in the FA Cup, forcing a fixture shuffle.
The Blades now have a couple of weeks to contemplate how they can put together some sort of great escape having been left 10 points from safety with 10 games remaining. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Bramall Lane.
Bamford criticism
Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has called out Mason Holgate over his recent tackle that led to a red card against Brighton. Bamford said on a fan Q&A.
“Did you see, talking about how players react, some players were making out that Mitoma made a deal of that tackle? Joe, honestly, it’s the worst tackle I think I’ve ever seen, like it was horrific.
“Mate, I think I remember at the time, obviously it’s hard when you’re in the game and you just see it, but Sheffield (United) players were saying ‘it’s not that bad, it’s not that bad’. There was a guy who did an interview after (Anel Ahmedhodzic on Sky) who was like ‘it’s definitely not a red card from what I saw’. Mate, when you look back at it on the video, whoa, that’s one of the worst tackles ever.”
Heckingbottom linked with return
Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom continues to be linked with a return to management just months after leaving the Blades. The bookmakers have Heckingbottom as one of the top contenders for the Sunderland job.
The Black Cats have an interim manager in place until the end of the season, taking their time over their next appointment after sacking both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale this season, ending their playoff hopes in the process.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.