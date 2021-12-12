Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Queens Park Rangers, which sees United go in search of their fourth consecutive victory, the 44-year-old admitted that harnessing the power of the home crowd could hold the key not only to beating Mark Warburton’s side but also returning to the Premier League next season.

Heckingbottom, who was placed in permanent charge of the club when Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked last month, said: “I don’t want to be bored on the side of the pitch. I want to be excited watching what we are producing and the fans, who pay good money to come and watch us, they are the same.

“I want to see intent, with and without the ball, in every single area of the pitch.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says it is vital his team provide entertainment for their supporters: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I want the players to enjoy playing that way and I want the fans to enjoy watching it. When that happens, it can be a very powerful thing.”

Having edged past Reading in Jokanovic’s final match in charge, United dispatched Bristol City following Heckingbottom’s appointment before triumphing at Cardiff City eight days ago.

Midfielder John Fleck, who has been absent since suffering a seizure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, could make his return to action after receiving the all-clear from both United’s medical department and a neurological expert. But striker Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and goalkeeper Robin Olsen (rib) will both miss out.

Morgan Gibbs White and Conor Hourihane are both expected to feature fort Sheffield United against Queens Park Rangers: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“We’ve got the players to change it around if needed,” continued Heckingbottom, who has seen both Wes Foderingham and Conor Hourihane excel in recent weeks. “But the main thing is showing that desire and focus.”

Heckingbottom has taken a conscious decision to increase the tempo of United’s work in order to try and recreate the atmosphere of the Chris Wilder era - which saw Jokanovic’s predecessor twice lead them to promotion and then a ninth placed finish in the top-flight before leaving in March as they slid towards relegation.

“The backing from the stands has been brilliant,” Heckingbottom said. “We want to repay that if we can.”