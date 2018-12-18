Sheffield United players and management send Christmas spirit around the city with hospice and hospital visits

Sheffield United players and management took time away from their bid for promotion to spread the Christmas spirit around the city on Tuesday.

Members of the Blades squad, including for the first time, those from the women’s team met with patients, families, workers and volunteers from Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield Children's Hospital, St Luke's Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and the S2 Foodbank.

Sheffield United FC Visit to Weston Park Hospital.....LtoR Jack O'Connell,George Baldock and Chris Wilder meet Peter Kay of Stannington.....Pic Steve Ellis

Whiole there they handed out gifts, donated by the players, United's vice presidents, PriceCheck UK and Blades' sponsors HE Barnes and Shepherd Distribution.

"As these organisations are our nominated charities, we work all year round with them, but the festive period is the perfect opportunity for the club to conduct these visits and try and make a big difference for all our fans in hospitals, hospices or those needing support," said operations director Dave McCarthy. “We've seen the fantastic work these organisations do first-hand, so we were honoured to once again visit and wish everyone a Merry Christmas."

Sheffield United FC Visit to Weston Park Hospital......Manager Chris Wilder meets patient Peter kay of Stannington.......Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield United FC Visit to Weston Park Hospital.....Meeting paitent Peter Hobson from Swinton,Rotherham......Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield United FC Visit to Weston Park Hospital......Players Ellie Gillatt and Simon Moore meet Fred Smith from Crookes......Pic Steve Ellis