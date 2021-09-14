Sheffield United Player Ratings: Who shone and who didn't on a night Blades let late lead slip?

Morgan Gibbs-White had given the Blades the lead but a Robin Olsen mistake on his debut gifted the visitors a goal.

Sander Berge came off the bench to score what looked like being the winner but another mistake at the back gave Emil Riis the chance to fire home right at the death.

Here’s how we rated the Blades players...

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United and Andrew Hughes of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Robin Olsen – 5

Gave away the Preston equaliser after being caught badly out of position from a long ball forward. Didn’t really look that comfortable with the ball at his feet either. Denied Emil Riis late on with a good save to atone somewhat for his earlier error.

George Baldock – 6

Fairly quiet night for the full back who did all the defensive work asked of him and offered support for Gibbs-White on the right. Pushed up a lot more in the latter stages of the game.

John Egan – 7

Solid and dependable as ever. Read the game superbly and cut out so much before it became dangerous in a realy battle with Preston’s physical frontline.

Jack Robinson – 5

Had won most things in the air but always looks susceptible to a ball over the top. Then he misjudged a header from a long free kick and that allowed Preston the chance to get the equaliser. Two games in a row he’s made a mistake that led to a goal.

Rhys Norrington-Davies – 6

Not up to the standards he set on Saturday but still a willing runner. His crossing let him down a little bit, though.

Ollie Norwood – 6

Unlucky not to find the net with a fierce drive in the first half, he was neat and tidy in the middle of the park and his passing was good.

John Fleck – 6

Kept things ticking over without really providing much of an attacking threat but he’s got others in front of him to do that job now. Did make one drive through the middle and perhaps should have passed but his effort was saved by Daniel Iverson.

Morgan Gibbs-White – 7

Followed up his debut goal on Saturday with another and was a real thorn in the side of Preston. It’s his quick-thinking which sets him apart – he always knows when the time’s right to take on a player or make a quick pass.

Iliman Ndiaye – 6

Was always going to find it more difficult after grabbing the headlines at the weekend and Preston made sure they kept a much closer eye on him than Peterborough did. Still produced the odd bit of magic to get everyone off their seats.

Luke Freeman – 6

A suprising starter after Ben Osborn took ill and was full of energy right from the off, to the point where he was almost trying too hard and had to settle down. Provided the cross for Gibbs-White’s goal and was a threat down the left throughout until replaced by Berge

Billy Sharp – 6

Unlucky to head wide when at 1-0. Like Saturday he often pulled wide which opened up the defence and showed again the selfless side to his game.

Substitutes

Sander Berge – 6

Made a few decents runs and added a bit more strength in the middle for what was a fairly physical match then showed great composure to slot home looked like being the winner.

Rhian Brewster – 6

Never found any too many opportunities to score. Not sure that wider role is suited to him, but did cut inside a couple of time to get a shot off.

Conor Hourihane – 5