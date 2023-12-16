1 . Wes Foderingham 5.5

A spectator until his first real save after 15 minutes but had to be quick and alert to race off his line and snuff out a chance for Jackson with his feet outside the area - it was a heart-in-mouth moment for United but he did superbly to keep it goalless at that stage. Couldn't hold onto the ball in the build-up to Chelsea's second but did well to deny Sterling in another one-on-one situation