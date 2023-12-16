Goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson secured a 2-0 victory for Chelsea against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Despite the home side dominating possession, they were kept at bay by United until Palmer found the breakthrough from close range nine minutes into the second half.
Jackson doubled the lead shortly after while United had the ball in the net through Cameron Archer, although their celebrations were cut short by the linesman's flag after he adjudged James McAtee had run the ball out of play moments earlier. United return to action next Friday night at Aston Villa and here's how we rated their performances at Stamford Bridge...
1. Wes Foderingham 5.5
A spectator until his first real save after 15 minutes but had to be quick and alert to race off his line and snuff out a chance for Jackson with his feet outside the area - it was a heart-in-mouth moment for United but he did superbly to keep it goalless at that stage. Couldn't hold onto the ball in the build-up to Chelsea's second but did well to deny Sterling in another one-on-one situation
2. Jayden Bogle 6
Had a couple of difficult moments up against Mudryk down the Chelsea left, including one moment when the winger nutmegged him, but stuck to his task well for the most part and got the upper hand in a couple of moments against the £88m man as well
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Was into his work quickly with some meaty tackles on Mudryk and wasn't afraid to carry the ball forward when the chance arose early on, either
4. Auston Trusty 5.5
Moved back inside after impressing at left-back in recent games and was solid again here, usually in the right place at the right time to get across and block - including one early in the second half to prevent Cole Palmer putting the home side ahead. Lost his footing in the build-up to Jackson's goal