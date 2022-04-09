3. Filip Uremovic 7

Made his second start for the Blades after his debut against QPR and looked composed early on whenever Bournemouth attacked down their left. Superb last-ditch challenge on Billing stopped the Bournemouth man as he looked to break through on goal. Had a chance to win it at the death but couldn't take it - which would have capped the perfect game for the new boy

Photo: Zac Goodwin