The Blades had a handful of chances to win the game, with visiting captain Lloyd Kelly hitting his own crossbar with a clearance before Morgan Gibbs-White was denied one-on-one by goalkeeper Mark Travers.
Then came the game’s flashpoint late on, when Gibbs-White was wiped out in the box by Nat Phillips. But somehow referee Dean Whitestone didn’t blow his whistle, and the game ended goalless.
The best chance of the game came in injury time when Filip Uremovic, who had earlier produced a stunning last-ditch tackle to stop Philip Billing, had the freedom of Bramall Lane to pick his spot right in front of goal, but somehow fired wide instead.
Here’s how we rated United’s players during the game…
