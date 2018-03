Have your say

Sheffield United couldn’t find the winning goal as the Blades drew 0-0 with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

James Wilson came closest for the visitors as he returned from an ankle injury but it wasn’t to be for Chris Wilder’s men.

The result leaves United in ninth place in the Championship, five points off the play-offs with a game in hand.

