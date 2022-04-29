Sheffield United player ratings: Jack Robinson and Ollie Norwood stand out for Blades in crunch QPR win

United, knowing they could ill-afford any more slip-ups at this crucial point of the season if they are to qualify for the end-of-season play-offs, fell behind in the first half to Charlie Austin’s header before coming out of the traps quickly for the second.
Goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane saw the Blades run out 3-1 winners, and remain six points ahead of their nearest rivals who all play tomorrow.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on an evening to remember in the capital …
Undefined: twitter
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Could do little to nothing about Austin's headed opener and made a good save on the stroke of half-time to keep it at 1-0, and then was a virtual spectator for the entirety of the second half as United laid siege on QPR's goal - although he will have had his heart in his mouth when Dunne's shot hit the bar
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Ben Osborn 7
Continued at right wing-back in the continued absence of George Baldock and put in another reliable shift. Such an underrated and valuable player who can slot in anywhere and do a job
Photo: Adam Davy
3. Chris Basham 7
Couldn't do enough to prevent Austin heading home QPR's opener, although the home striker did have the run on him before he headed past Foderingham just past the half-hour mark. Went down for some treatment late in the game to give United another injury scare but carried on. Warrior
Photo: David Klein
4. John Egan 8
Had a good chance to put United ahead from a deep corner but couldn't get it on target and judging by his reaction, he knew he should have scored - or at least tested the goalkeeper. On hand so often to head or turn away crosses when QPR looked to threaten
Photo: Adam Davy