Cameron Archer was denied a fairytale return to Aston Villa this evening as Sheffield United were denied a remarkable victory by a 97th-minute equaliser. Archer had put the Blades into a shock lead against Unai Emery's side, unbeaten in 15 games at home, but Nicolò Zaniolo flicked home deep into nine minutes of injury time to rescue a point for his side.
Villa, who would have gone top of the table with three points, earlier had what they thought was the opening goal when Leon Bailey tapped home, but referee Anthony Taylor ruled it out after being recommended to view his pitchside monitor by VAR. Here's how we rated the Blades' players on an evening of late chaos...
1. Wes Foderingham 8
Made a smart stop early on to deny Diaby and for all Villa's possession and territory was only beaten around the hour mark - only for VAR to recommend a review for a foul on Foderingham which ref Taylor agreed with and the strike was ruled out. Then made a huge save after United's goal to keep it 1-0 from Moreno's header before being cruelly beaten right at the death for 1-1
2. Jayden Bogle 7.5
Defensively disciplined and also offered something of an offensive threat when he did get forward, albeit without a great deal of options to find with a cross. Frustratingly picked up his fifth caution of the season for a second-half foul, which rules him out of Boxing Day's crunch clash against Luton
3. George Baldock 6.5
Made his return after injury slightly out of position on the right of United's back three and survived an early VAR check when the ball came off Watkins and then his arm - it would have been remarkably harsh and rightly not punished. Will have been the most relieved man in the stadium when Villa's opening 'goal' was chalked off after he tried to play out rather than clear and seconds later, Bailey tapped home. Later survived another VAR shout when he controlled the ball but it was adjudged to be his shoulder rather than arm Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack Robinson 7
Captain for the day in Ahmedhodzic's absence as he returned to the Blades' line-up and his good season personally continued with another commanding display in defence and was unfortunate not to be on the winning team