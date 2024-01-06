Will Osula netted his first senior goals for Sheffield United as they booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-0 victory over Gillingham at Priestfield. The 20-year-old scored twice in the first half as United picked up their first away victory since the final game of last season, with James McAtee adding a brace of his own in the second half.
United gave a debut to new signing Ben Brereton Diaz off the bench after his loan arrival from Villareal on the eve of the game, with some young players also gaining some more valuable experience as the Blades kicked off 2024 with victory over the League Two side. Here's how we rated United's players ...
1. Wes Foderingham 7
With no disrespect whatsoever intended to Gillingham he will have expected a quieter game than recent ones against Liverpool, Chelsea and City but still had to be alert to make a smart couple of stops from headers. The first one wouldn't have counted anyway because of an offside flag but the second, from Hawkins, was excellent as he got down quickly to his left and not only saved it but pushed it to safety, which is where his opposite number Turner went wrong with United's second goal Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Femi Seriki 7
Handed another chance to impress with Bogle and Baldock both missing and didn't look out of place at all down the right wing, getting into some good advanced positions and showing his confidence with a well-struck shot from long range which Turner could only parry and fellow youngster Osula mopped up to score
3. Jack Robinson 7
Handed the captain's armband again and lined up on the right of his new partnership with Norrington-Davies at the heart of defence. Did his best to marshal the Blades from defensive set-pieces but the Gills were definitely a threat from them, and could have had at least two goals from headers but either Foderingham saved or the chances went begging
4. Rhys Norrington-Davies 7
Made his first start since October 2022 after a lengthy spell out with injury and lined up at left centre-half. Showed good defensive instincts to get back and poke the ball away after Nadesan had been sent clear of goal and was aerially tested too when the Gills went long to try and unsettle their Premier League opponents