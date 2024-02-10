Sheffield United picked up a long-awaited first away win of the season at Luton Town this afternoon, to give their faint survival hopes a much-needed shot in the arm. Goals from Cameron Archer, James McAtee (pen) and the excellent Vini Souza saw United bounce back in style after last weekend's 5-0 hammering at home to Aston Villa.
It was another game of VAR drama with two penalties awarded after referee Chris Kavanagh was sent to his pitchside monitor - McAtee converting after Reece Burke had handled Souza's header and then the Brazilian penalised in the second half for a similar offence from Elijah Adebayo.
Souza then put the gloss with a third goal in front of the jubilant away fans who toasted a win on the road at last. Here's how we rated the Blades' players at Kenilworth Road...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Kept the gloves after last weekend's hammering by Villa with Ivo Grbic still sitting out due to concussion protocols, and was relatively untroubled in the first hald despite possibly expecting another difficult afternoon. Only beaten from the penalty spot and made a smart save with his body to deflect Adebayo's shot behind as Luton looked to cut the deficit again. Commanded his area well and can be very satisfied with his work
2. Jayden Bogle 7
Took the invitation to get forward and cause Doughty problems as often as he snuffed out the lively Luton man going the other way. Defensively solid and threw his body in the way of the ball a few times to protect Foderingham's goal, leading to a painful moment when Doughty fell on top of him in the second half. He soon shrugged off another injury scare to complete a solid display
3. Mason Holgate 6
Boss Wilder kept faith with the Everton loanee after his horror debut last weekend and it was a decision vindicated by a big result. Holgate was solid rather than spectacular but is still adjusting to life with his new teammates and showed good defensive instincts to get his head in the way of a well-struck shot in the first half which would have tested Foderingham
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
All eyes would have been on United's captain after his performance last week and he answered those questions with a generally solid display at the heart of defence