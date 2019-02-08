Billy Sharp

Sheffield United player ratings from dramatic draw at Aston Villa

Sheffield United conspired to throw away a three goal lead inside the last ten minutes to draw with promotion rivals Aston Villa.

Here is how we rated the Blades' individual performances at Villa Park.

1. Dean Henderson 6

Did well to beat away a curling Hourihane effort as it came through a crowd of bodies but in, real-time, looked culpable for Villa's first and second goals
2. Chris Basham 6

A lovely jinking run saw him beat two men and then draw a foul from Jedinak. Unfortunate to pick up a booking when he lost his footing just before bringing down McGinn
3. John Egan 6

Dealt well with the lively Abraham until United's ten minutes or so of madness. Picked up a booking for wiping out the England international
4. Jack O'Connell 6

A class act all evening until the defining moment of the game, when he failed to clear a high ball and gave McGinn the chance to cross for Green to break Blades hearts
