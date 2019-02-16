Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' scintillating 4-0 demolition of Reading at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United were in irresistible form as they hammered Reading 4-0 at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
But who was United's most impressive performer? Our man at the game, Danny Hall, offers his player ratings.
1. Dean Henderson 8
Made his first real contribution in the closing stages when he palmed away Baker's dangerous curling effort from outside the box. Kept his concentration despite having nothing to do, which bodes well for him and for United.
Got off to a dream start on his return with a goal inside the first 40 seconds or so of the game, and was steady from then on in. Replaced with 13 minutes to go with a knock, which will be a concern for United with Baldock already in the treatment room
Again deputised for the suspended Chris Basham and went about his work with the minimum of fuss. Lacks some of Basham's offensive abilities but does a very solid job and won't ever let United down. A very useful player to have
Absolutely rock-solid in the heart of the defence once again. On the rare occasions Reading forayed forward there seemed no panic in Bramall Lane and, more importantly, Egan. Marshals the defence so, so well