Bramall Lane (Richard Markham Photography)

Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 2-0 victory over Rotherham United in South Yorkshire Derby at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United beat Rotherham United 2-0 in their South Yorkshire Derby clash at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

But how did United's players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings

1. Dean Henderson 7

Untroubled throughout - in fact, one free-kick from Millers goalkeeper Rodak caused him probably the biggest heart flutter all afternoon - but kicking, handling and concentration was good
2. George Baldock 7

Escaped unscathed from a shocking challenge from Vaulks in the first half that saw the Millers captain sent off. His usual bundle of energy on the right and showed what United had missed in his absence
3. Chris Basham 7

A warrior-like display from Basham, who signalled his intent in this game with driving runs from the first minute and never stopped. Defended resolutely against Millers' different threats before being replaced by Madine
4. John Egan 8

Solid once again and nullified Millers' biggest threat, Michael Smith in the air. Also snuffed one Smith run on the deck out, too, with a fantastic piece of defending. An absolute rock for United this season
