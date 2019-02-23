Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion Kieran Dowell was the Sheffield United goal hero as Chris Wilder's men beat West Brom at The Hawthorns tonight. But how did the rest of United's squad fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings. Blades boss Chris Wilder jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Dean Henderson 9 Dealt with everything in a routine fashion until his big moment came right at the death, when he excelled to deny Gayle. Superb concentration and agility to make the block jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Kieron Freeman 8 Understandably tired towards the end after a spell on the sidelines but was heavily involved. Took a nasty whack on the ankle from a poor Gibbs challenge jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Martin Cranie - 8 Did the simple things so, so well and still hasnt let United down since arriving. Tightened up towards the end and was replaced by Basham jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4