Sheffield United's miserable season continued tonight as they took another kicking at home to title-chasing Arsenal tonight. The in-form Gunners ran out 6-0 winners at Bramall Lane, meaning United have shipped five or more goals in all of their last four games on home soil.
Defeat saw United remain bottom of the Premier League table and hammered another nail in their relegation coffin ahead of this weekend's trip to Bournemouth. Goals from Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, plus an own goal from Jayden Bogle, saw Arsenal lead 5-0 at half-time before Ben White's strike just before the hour mark made it six.
Here's how we rated the Blades on another sorry evening at Bramall Lane...
1. Ivo Grbic 4
His eventful start to life at United continued with six goals conceded, to go with five against Brighton and being concussed away at Palace, but he could not be held accountable for any of the finishes after being either left woefully exposed by his defenders or beaten by crisp strikes from Arsenal. Made a great save later on to deny Jesus an Arsenal seventh as he looked to have curled into the far corner on the break
2. Jayden Bogle 3
Kept his place at right-back as expected despite Baldock's welcome return to the matchday squad but had a nightmare moment when he tried to leave Saka's shot and it ended up flicking off him for an own goal. Booked soon after for a tackle borne out of frustration when he wiped out Odegaard and had to walk a tightrope for the hour that remained. Shifted into a midfield position for the second half before reverting back to right wing-back and showed some decent moments going forward but the damage had been done
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 3
Had a defensive nightmare for the fourth Arsenal goal as he was robbed too easily by Martinelli and after two half-hearted tackles, tried to make amends by dragging the wide man to the floor, by which time Havertz had gleefully accepted the gift and raced away to score past Grbic. Didn't inspire much confidence defensively before he made way for Arblaster
4. Jack Robinson 5
Back on the left of a two-man central defensive partnership and called into action early on as he booted Martinelli's goalbound shot off the line in just the second minute. Good defending prevented a horror start becoming even worse as he blocked Saka's effort and as all around him seemed to lose their heads Robinson kept his, even pirouetting with composure under pressure from two Arsenal forwards at one point. It seems bizarre to give man of the match to a defender after a 6-0 loss but Robinson didn't capitulate when others did and finished with the armband - with a fair argument that he should keep it