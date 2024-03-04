4 . Jack Robinson 5

Back on the left of a two-man central defensive partnership and called into action early on as he booted Martinelli's goalbound shot off the line in just the second minute. Good defending prevented a horror start becoming even worse as he blocked Saka's effort and as all around him seemed to lose their heads Robinson kept his, even pirouetting with composure under pressure from two Arsenal forwards at one point. It seems bizarre to give man of the match to a defender after a 6-0 loss but Robinson didn't capitulate when others did and finished with the armband - with a fair argument that he should keep it