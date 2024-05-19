It was a day of contrasting emotions for two departing Sheffield United players this afternoon as the Blades signed off their season with another defeat, going down 3-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Before kick-off United fans bade farewell to three key men from recent years - in Chris Basham, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock - but it was goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who will also be moving on this summer, who was their most impressive performer here.
At the other end of the scale it was a limp end to Cameron Archer’s time at Bramall Lane while Vini Souza didn’t endear himself to Unitedites again after coming off the bench early on. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players as they brought the curtain down on a campaign to forget...
1. Wes Foderingham 8
Making his farewell appearance at Bramall Lane and had little chance with Kulusevski's opener but did well to keep out his effort shortly after, making an even better save to deny Son on the volley. Then Porro. Then Maddison. Then van de Ven, before Porro and then Kulusevski finally found ways past him. Earlier his quick-thinking and good distribution should have led to an equaliser for Archer and on this showing alone, many will be wondering why he's walking away for free
2. Jayden Bogle 4.5
Robbed in possession by van de Ven on the touchline in the build-up to Spurs' opening goal and then couldn't do enough to prevent Son getting around him and cutting back in the build-up to Spurs' second. But he is playing against elite-level footballers and so it's difficult to be too critical of a player who's been one of the most impressive performers since Wilder returned to the club
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 4.5
Back in the side after suspension at Everton for what many suspect may also be his goodbye and couldn't keep pace with Maddison for Spurs' third goal, although the excellent run was only matched by a superb outside-of-the-boot pass from Son to pick him out. Showed glimpses of the attacking Ahmedhodzic of old but overall he has looked a shadow of his former self this season
4. Auston Trusty 5
Involved in some pantomime shenanigans on the brink of half-time when he was shoved repeatedly by Vicario in the Spurs goal, who later went down embarrassingly easily at the slightest touch from Archer. Finished the game at left wing-back and looked understandably short of confidence but with a season to rebuild it in the Championship hopefully he'll come good again
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.