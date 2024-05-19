1 . Wes Foderingham 8

Making his farewell appearance at Bramall Lane and had little chance with Kulusevski's opener but did well to keep out his effort shortly after, making an even better save to deny Son on the volley. Then Porro. Then Maddison. Then van de Ven, before Porro and then Kulusevski finally found ways past him. Earlier his quick-thinking and good distribution should have led to an equaliser for Archer and on this showing alone, many will be wondering why he's walking away for free